GoPro’s latest Hero12 is just £282 in the Amazon’s Prime Day sale, but hurry as it’ll disappear soon

We’ve just spotted this little gem, buried in Amazon’s Prime Day listings: the GoPro Hero 12 is now on sale for £282, or $299. That means you can bag what is probably the best POV camera around for less the price of an older Hero 11. That, my riding pals, is some deal.

So If you’re looking for an action camera to record your mtb capers and you’ve been umming and ahhing about whether to pull the trigger, it’s make your mind up time. I don’t think we’ll see a deal like this again until at least the end of the summer.

This cracker of a POV camera deal isn’t the only good sale item floating around on Amazon today either, we’ve compiled a bunch of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals for you right here. Why trawl the site looking for good mtb stuff when we can do the hard yards for you?!

GoPro Hero12 head and shoulders better than the rest

What makes the Hero 12 so good? The raw numbers tell the story, it’s capable of chunking out 5.3k video, which is best-in-class for image quality and means your riding stories will look the best they can.

It also has the best image stabilisation of any POV camera we’ve tried, and this is probably the most important feature of the Hero12. It’s called HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilization and means shots that would have looked jerky or blurred on older action cams are now pure as a slapped berm.

This is really important, because the best trails and riding footage can be spoiled by a camera bouncing about on your chest – we’ve found that even if that does happen on the Hero12, the algorithm is powerful enough to render it all watchable. It’s pretty much made gimbals, which traditionally keep POV cameras steady, obsolete.

And perhaps just as importantly, every vlogger from Matt Jones to Brendan Fairclough uses the Hero12. If it’s good enough for them…

There are also some ridiculously useful accessories and mounts for the Hero 12 that you just don’t get with other POV cameras. (Although we have to say, the Insta 360 Go is brilliant to take on a ride because it’s just so tiny, fitting easily into a pocket when not in use.) Pick of the bunch is the Lens Mod 2.0 because it makes the field of vision absolutely huge!