Wiltshire’s Wind Hill B1KEPARK now open

Wiltshire playground open for riding.

Longleat’s new Wind Hill B1KEPARK riding spot in Wiltshire sees blue routes, freeride stuff, downhill runs, ladder drops and plenty of natural features too.

The team at B1KE have brought you many a fun place-to-play on your mountain bike and this new Wind Hill B1KEPARK has been in the pipeline for a good number of months now.

The Wind Hill B1KEPARK is in the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire situated in a compact area of woodland. You may have heard of the Black Cannon or Allotment trails in days gone by. The new Wind Hill project supplants those.

There’s a wide variety of trails on offer, ranging from easy flowing Blue stuff through to full-bore Freeride and Downhill runs.

Wind Hill B1KEPARK riding

Pro and Pro2 Lines – supersized features for skilled dirt jumpers

Flow Trail – as it says

Downhill trails – three currently with more planned

Dual Line – race yer mate

Expert Line – Chris Smith designed radness

Pro rider Chris Smith has been involved with B1KE for many a bikepark and this place is no exception, so you can be certain that the trails will be typically fun-stuffed and well-made.

If you’re interested in riding Wind Hill B1KEPARK then the best thing to do is head to the www.b1ke.com website and register. Sign up as a free member (or go all-in a become a full member if you want), this will mean you will be registered to ride before you even get there. Sorted.

The site is pay-to-ride. Either by joining B1KE as a ‘Free-2-ride member’ and buying a day pass, or by buying an annual ‘Full B1KEPARK membership’ which will cover you to ride at any of B1KE’s sites at no further cost.

The above is one of them thar new-fangled ‘Facebook Live’ vids so apologies if it looks jerky and unedited (because it is!) but it is a nice vid that captures the team’s excitement and the general vibe of Wind Hill B1KEPARK.