Silverfish to use ex-Mojo service team for Fox servicing

Silverfish reveal more details of their new servicing arrangement and they will using ex-Mojo people, still in a South Wales centre to do the servicing.

According to Cycling Industry News, a total of 16 ex-Mojo staffers will be making up the new servicing team for Silverfish and Fox.

No, Chris Porter is not one of those 16 people. But long time Mojo bod Tim Williams is. You can read details of who’s who here.

Silverfish press release in full

Silverfish: The new home of FOX Racing Shox

Today Silverfish UK become the official distributor for FOX mountain bike products in the UK and Eire and will handle all sales, warranty, spare parts, and service for the region on behalf of FOX.

We are pleased to confirm we have been able to secure the services of Tim Williams and the tech team who have handled FOX successfully for the past two decades, together they bring over 100 years of experience working on mountain bike suspension and mean Silverfish can ensure continuity and the highest levels of back up for FOX’s dealers and customers.

Tim Williams, Silverfish’s Manager of FOX operations, commented:

“I am tremendously excited to be moving into this new era with Silverfish. We all share a passion and love of mountain biking and the FOX team and I couldn’t have wished for a stronger industry partner. Whilst the name above the door might be changing, the team who have built such a valuable reputation and carry out such highly regarded daily service will remain the same, allowing us to seamlessly deliver the best customer support possible”.

Silverfish Managing Director Darren Mabbott commented:

“This is a prestigious brand which sits perfectly alongside Silverfish’s established portfolio including Yeti Cycles, Mondraker, EVOC, Knog, and of course from the FOX stable; Race Face and Easton.

“Distributing high-end MTB brands since 1999 has meant that Silverfish frequently crossed paths with FOX, this shared heritage increased in recent years as the FOX and Yeti development collaborations deepened with the Switch Infinity project, giving Silverfish further insight into ‘the FOX way’. We’re excited, privileged and honoured to be furthering our Partnership with FOX in the UK and Eire.”

The Silverfish FOX service centre in South Wales is fully operational and our team of experienced, factory-trained FOX technicians are waiting to help with all servicing, tuning and upgrade requirements. The full range of services and price list is available here.

In the unlikely event of customers experiencing an issue with their FOX product, Silverfish UK also offer fast, efficient support to get them back out on the trail. To access warranty support, visit the Silverfish website”