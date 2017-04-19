Everything you need to know about the 2018 Fox 36 EVOL

Softer at the start. Firmer in the middle.

Taking its cues from Fox’s EVOL 34 fork, the new Fox 36 EVOL has a larger negative chamber resulting in a plusher, more linear first 25% of travel.

To be frank, that really is pretty much all you need to know about how the new 36 differs from previous incarnations. Previous 36 forks have been excellent, so there wasn’t much at all to tweak on them.

The only comment that some riders and testers had with the 36 fork was that it was a bit on the stiff/firm side at and around the sag point. Some riders and EWS racers liked this feeling (more accurate and feedback-y etc) but a lot of folk felt it was a bit harsh and lead to aching forearms on long descents and rides.

This is particularly relevant now that we’re seeing normal trail-riders on longer travel (160mm+) bikes. The rally-car-firm feeling nature of the older 36 forks wasn’t appreciated by this market. The phrase “More than an enduro race fork” in the PR material is significant.

Having said that, racers and riders who do like a responsive feeling fork should still get along with the new 36 due to it offering increased mid-stroke support and the end-stroke progressivity is still tunable by volume spacers. By the way, the new 36 has the new type of screw-in volume spacers as seen on the 34 fork.

This new EVOL spring then. It gets its name from the Extra VOLume of the negative chamber. As well as offering a more easy-moving, plusher first part of the travel, it also has the added benefit of having fewer dynamic seals.

EVOL is a technology that we’ve seen on the new Fox 34 range of forks. The 34 forks have had rave reviews so it comes as no surprise to see EVOL appearing on the 36.

2018 Fox 36 EVOL

Fox: “We took the award-winning 36, integrated our EVOL technology, updated the air spring curves and damper tune to improve performance across the board. Between wheel size, damper, and axle options, the 36 offers a wide range of options to fit your all-mountain and enduro needs.”

• New FLOAT EVOL air spring

• FIT HSC/LSC, FIT4 and FIT GRIP three position damper options

• 15QRx110 mm, 15QRx100 mm, or 15/20 mm convertible thru-axle

• Travel options:

27.5” – 150, 160, 170 mm

29” – 150, 160 mm

26” – 100 mm (831), 160, 180 mm

• 1.5” tapered or 1-1/8” (26” only) steerer tube

• E-Bike-specific chassis available

• Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat

• Performance Elite models feature black ano upper tubes

• Matte Black