Matt Jones’ amazing Frames of Mind gets the RAW 100 treatment

Matt Jones showcases his extreme bike handling skills in this new version of Frames Of Mind, part of Red Bull’s RAW 100 series.

With nothing but the sound of the wind in the trees and tyre on dirt, this is an enthralling watch that demands repeat viewing.

Filmed in the Bedfordshire Woodlands last year, MTB sensation Matt Jones takes bike handling to a new level.

Filmed on his own purpose-built trail at Rushmere Country Park last year, Matt Jones RAW 100 showcases his pure bike handling skills from last summer’s Frames of Mind feature.

The film sees Jones push MTB freestyle skills to the very limit, demonstrating unique tricks including a Bum Slide, 270 Rim Bonk, Hitching Post Flip to Feet, Decade Tsunami, Superman Backflip to tuck no-hander.

Matt says “This version of Frames of Mind brings back great memories of last summer. I’m so stoked to see how it all worked out. Working on this project really helped me push forwards in terms of what’s possible on a bike, and I can’t wait to start showing some of what I learnt on this project at Crankworx this year”.

Matt has been mountain biking since the age of ten, spending as many hours building jumps as he has ridden them. He first emerged onto the British dirt jump scene while still at school, before winning his first international competition in 2016.