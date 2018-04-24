You really do need to watch Fabio Wibmer’s craziest video project yet

Absolutely Fabiolous!

As his YouTube subscribers close in on the 1million mark Fabio Wibmer clearly that he wanted to do something big to celebrate this milestone.

The result is Fabiolous Escape 2.

2? Yep, 2. If you want to catch the first Fabilous Escape video, click –> Watch this rider escape from the police on his trials bike.

Refusing to let the snow of the Austrian winter keep him off his bike, Fabio heads to Saalbach Hinterglemm to enjoy a great day in the mountains. Unfortunately, the ski police has other ideas. Attempting to outrun – or rather out-ride – the police, Fabio makes use of everything the Austrian ski resort has to offer. No gap too large to hit, no roof too high to drop, this highly entertaining police chase has to be seen to be believed.

Shot amongst the stunning scenery of Austria’s Saalbach Hinterglemm over the length of 24 days, turning his crazy vision into reality was certainly Fabio’s biggest project to date.

Since joining YouTube in 2008, the edits of Austrian trial and mountain bike star Fabio Wibmer have accumulated over 125 million views.

Video description

Fabio Wibmer: “Join me on my escape from the police in my newest film in Saalbach! Snow, big jumps, angry police, helicopters and big airs. You’ll see it all!”