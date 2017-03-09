The EX Enduro returns on September 15-17th

Three days of primo enduro with 22 timed stages.

THE EX presented by DMRBIKES is a three day mountain bike enduro in the north east corner of Exmoor.

On 15-17th September 2017 a maximum of 80 riders will pitch up and get to race on some excellent South West trails.

Entries open on 3rd April 2017. Riders are heartily encouraged to pre-register for the event via ride@the-ex.co.uk to increase their chances of securing an entry. Pre-registered riders will be allowed to enter from the 1st April 2017. Entries will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Expect some great climbs and amazing descents, some great on and off the track hospitality, 4-6 special stages per day and an uplift in the morning thrown in for good measure.

Here’s what you get

Three days riding (Friday start around 12noon, Saturday all ‘dayer’, Sunday finish mid afternoon)

120km of riding with 22 timed stages

Fully marked course

Uplift every day for an easier start

Medical cover and marshals at key stations

On course water/feed stations and vintage tea stop

Truly scrumptious locally sources and prepared food – full board

Free beers and drinks etc.

Daily prizes

Overall trophies

Camping with hot showers and flushing loos

Evening entertainment

Free Wifi in event village

Finishing gift / goody bag

Group discounts and bonus schemes – please contact ride@the-ex.co.uk for details

The riding

The riding in the area is demanding – on the way up as well as on the way down. Riders will have to work on the ups but boy do you get their ‘rewards’ on the way down.

You will find a great mixture of rocky tracks, demanding route trails, fast flowing singletrack, some former DH tracks and even some ‘more or less’ purpose build stuff… but don’t expect pristine trail centre trails.

35-45km doesn’t sound much to some but be assured you will get a full day’s riding for your money.

Taking place over three days THE EX will explore almost 120km of Exmoor’s finest trails with an estimated 22 timed stages. Each day will be a big, tough, challenging tour of Exmoor’s finest and is guaranteed to leave you full up but hungry for more.

Riders will be treated to leg-churning climbs, cliff-top single-track, summit-to-sea with a pub-at-the-bottom downhills, tight and technical push-yourself steep stuff and white knuckle hold-on-and-grin moorland hammering. And so much beautiful, flowing, pristine single-track. Just to make life a little easier, they’ll give you one uplift at the start of each day and they’ll keep you fed and watered throughout the rides. Don’t miss the World famous vintage enduro tea stops!

The riding and racing is just a small part of THE EX. The entire event has been handcrafted to create a unique, one-of-a-kind, can’t-wait-to-do-it-again adventure. Everything from the organic and locally sourced food and drink, to the bustling event village with its packed expo and demos, to the evening celebrations will create an experience that’s way more than just a race.

Headline sponsors DMRBIKES have been at the heart of THE EX since day one. They’ll bring their own pro-riders (including the Ben Deakin!) and their range of bikes including the rider’s favourite DMR Trailstar (an ideal bike for the hardtail category) and the brand new DMR SLED enduro bike.

Enter now

Entries to THE EX presented by DMRBIKES are open now at www.the-ex.co.uk

The categories

THE EX presented by DMRBIKES has a male and a female category as well as a hardtail category.