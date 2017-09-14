The new bikes, forks and components you have to go and see at The Cycle Show

There is a plethora of mountain bikes and components that you simply have to see at The Cycle Show

If you’re heading to The Cycle Show in Birmingham next week and you take a look at the mountain bike stalls, you’re set to see new models on show for the very first time and an array of new, innovative products that are sure to dominate the market.

The UK’s premier weekend for the cycling industry celebrates its 16th edition from September 22-24, and among the hundreds of manufacturers and companies showcasing their latest designs are the leading players in the mountain biking industry.

The Cycle Show top 5

To whet your appetite, we’ve rounded up the first five stalls you simply have to visit…

1. ATB / Whyte

Location: Stand J71

Distributor ATB have an exclusive offering: they are showing the groundbreaking Whyte S-150 and the enduro weapon G-170 for the very first time, and both bikes are sure to interest every passer-by.

The Whyte S-150 is a new longer travel, hardcore trail bike, that is built around a unique 150mm Boost fork, produced by RockShox with a special offset. The fork produces incredible performance characteristics and a steering feel for bigger wheels.

>>> Why the Whyte S-150 is one of the most exciting bikes of the year

Coming with standard 29er wheels, the S-150 packs in a punchy, fast and precise ride and doesn’t compensate on the speed; feedback has shown that the bike rides trails outstandingly well.

Alternatively, riders can opt for the 650b x 2.8” wheels and tyre, which will enable them to enjoy an enhanced level of cornering grip, small bump response and immense control. On sale from £3,850.

But that’s not all – for £5,499, the all-new G-170, which is EWS-ready, has been redefined and refocused offering improved balance and control on even the most challenging trails. Nothing is too difficult or complex.

2. Silverfish UK / Mondraker

Location: Stand C35

The Foxy is Mondraker’s standout trail bike and most-loved, with its quick yet stable characteristics proven the world over on the most challenging of trails.

>>> 2018 Mondraker Foxy Carbon gets more travel and two grades of carbon

The 2018 model is the first to be offered in two specification models: Stealth Carbon and Stealth Air Carbon. The latter comes exclusively with the RR SL version.

Both specs also boast 150mm rear wheel travel, reworked geometry with adjustable head angle and chainstay length, as well as new Carbon Stiffness Control. We think you’ll like the new Foxy.

3. AMPS / Wisper e-bikes

Location: Stand J131

E-bikes have exploded into popularity and British manufacturer Wisper are redefining the market. Launching four new models with a wide range of specifications, the bikes are all powered by Shimano’s new compact and lighter-weight e8000 drive system.

>>> E-bikes – positive or negative?

Wisper’s e-MTB range includes both full suspension and hardtail models are provide comfort and performance on all types of trails and distances.

And, at The Cycle Show, the new models – Wolf Alloy hardtail, Wold Carbon hardtail, Wildcat Alloy full suspension and Wildcat Carbon full suspension – will be shown to the public for the very first time.

4. Extra UK / Cane Creek

Location: Stand G8k

How does a seven-way adjustable suspension fork sound? Pretty useful and clever, right? The Cane Creek Helm is exactly just that, optimised for 140mm to 170mm of travel.

Designed to combat and triumph over aggressive trail, enduro racing and anything in between, by isolating each damping and air sprint adjustment, the HELM has the capability to be perfectly tuned for all type of terrain and riding styles.

This gives the rider ultimate control of their suspension set-up, a luxury never before afforded.

5. BTED / Middleburn

Location: Stand G10

Middleburn, known for their crank arms and own-brand Goldtec, were recently acquired by the distributor BETD. They are unique in their engineering skill and designs, making their components completely from their own designs and all on-site in the UK.

All innovative products, whatever Middleburn component you purchase, it’s guaranteed to make a superior difference to the performance of your mountain bike.

At The Cycle Show, the refurbished and popular Middleburn cranksets and chainrings will be on show, as will their extensive mech hanger collections, which comprises of over 400 types, including the new Boardman Team 29er.

See you there!

If you want to bend our ear about anything, MBR and Cycling Weekly will be at The Cycle Show too. We’ll be located at Stand A73.