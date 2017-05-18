Mountain bike deals at Chain Reaction Cycles

Bargains for bikers at CRC.

CRC are synonymous with discounted deals for mountain bikers. As well as hacked prices they also have an incredible range of stuff to choose from.

Chain Reaction Cycles, believe it or not, started of life as a humble little bike shop in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Through some canny timing, investment and a lot of hard work, that little shop has now become a online behemoth of all things cycling.

CRC made its reputation on end-of-line or last-year’s stock being bought up in bulk and sold on at discounted price. They still do that but nowadays CRC is a place to also buy the very latest current bikes and components.

Speaking of bikes, CRC are also exclusive stockists of brands such as Vitus. So if you’re after one of those keenly-price and well-designed bikes, you know where to go. CRC is still based in Northern Ireland but they’ve long left the pokey old shop and now have an expansive complex of warehousing on its own site. And yep, there is still a bricks and mortar bike shop there.

Some key CRC mountain bike deals

Garmin Edge 520 GPS cycle computer

The Garmin Edge 520 GPS is a step-up from just entry-level GPS computer without entering the complex and costly world of navigational GPS devices with proper mapping in them. Ideal for using as a training device as well as a far more accurate and longer-lasting better-battery-lifed alternative than using your smartphone.

Shimano XT 1×11 complete groupset

Building up a frame? Upgrading your existing drivetrain that’s now knackered and – more importantly – only has 9 or 10 gears? To do things right you should go for XT. Yes, it’s a bit obvious and a tad bland looking blah blah blah. That doesn’t matter when you’re ripping around everywhere on a faultless modern 11 speed system.

Brand-X Ascend dropper seatpost

Dropper seatposts must be one of the most sought-after upgrades of all when it comes to mountain biking. It’s fair to say that droppers have revolutionised a whole load of people’s experiences of what mountain biking can be and feel like. More flow, more feel, more fun, more progression of your skills and trails. This affordable Brand-X one has impressed us so far.

Five Ten Freerider MTB shoes

Along with dropper posts, the general move towards using flat pedals instead of the traditionalist’s choice of clipless/SPD pedals has been a significant sea change in mountain biking. But you know what? The most important aspect of ‘going flat’ is getting some decent flat pedal-specific footwear. And despite what anyone tells you, you should try Five Tens first. They’re the number one for a reason.

Vitus Bikes Nucleus 275 VR hardtail

This bike repeatedly wins our sub-£500 Hardtail of the Year award. It not only wins it, it pretty much annihilates the competition, leaving them haplessly trailing in its wake. Great geometry, decent air sprung suspension fork, good tyres… there’s no real chink in its build or design. It’s also ripe for upgrading and won’t look out of place sporting fancier kit over the ensuing years. A faithful friend for years to come.

Happy bargain hunting!

We’ll be updating this page fairly regularly so although CRC’s deals can often be a fleeting thing – buy quick before the stock all goes etc – hopefully we’ll be able keep it fresh enough to avoid any disappointment.