Jawdropping mountain bike descent of infamous double black diamond ski run

Cam and Casey go large

This is one to share with your skiing and snowboarding buddies. Watch Cam McCaul, Casey Brown and skier Tim Durtschi blow minds down in Jackson Hole.

When you think of mountain biking on snow there are a few classic archetypes that you think of. Eric Barone‘s speed records. MegAvalanche startline carnage. And fat bikes.

This video contains none of the above.

What it does contain is some truly jaw-dropping footage of bikes hurtling off rocky bluffs and straight down snowy off-pistes that are much more often seen in snowboard and ski videos.

The film is beautifully shot and excellently paced. The opening minute is brilliantly evocative and intriguing. Almost spaghetti western-like in its vibe and aesthetic (well, if you can ignore the snow and mountains).

It looks awesome in the long shots and truly terrifyingly sketchy in the close ups.

Ach, just watch it. It’s one of the best vids of the year.

Video description

Teton Gravity Research: “Anyone who has ever skied or snowboarded Jackson Hole knows just how nerve-racking it can be to send it into the infamous Corbet’s Couloir, even in the best of conditions. Doing it in icy conditions on mountain bikes is nothing short of insane, and that’s exactly what we did. Corbet’s Couloir is one of the most legendary and challenging ski runs in the world. This spring, Cam McCaul and Casey Brown attempted the first ever Mountain Bike descent of the double black diamond ski run. There’s a litany of other adjectives you could prescribe to the lines McCaul and Brown threw down – Sketchy, heavy, and borderline suicidal all come to mind – but ultimately, the end result was jaw-dropping. // From TGR’s 2017 ski film Rogue Elements, presented by REI”