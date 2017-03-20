Calibre Bossnut gets longer and slacker with the Beastnut

Limited edition of 250 bikes.

Limited edition Calibre Beastnut sees the company teasingly reveal new details of the forthcoming new Bossnut: longer reach, bigger fork and stiffer back end.

Calibre stunned the bike market and impressed a whole load of bike reviewers when it came out with the Bossnut a couple of years ago. A full-on capable full suspension bike for under a grand. It’s arguably the only full susser we’d contemplate over a hardtail if you’ve ‘only’ got £1,000 to spend on a mountain bike.

We gave it a 10/10 rating and made it one of our Bikes of the Year…

Watch: Calibre Bossnut (2016) review

The Calibre Beastnut explained

This particular bike – the limited edition Beastnut – you see here won’t be around for long. Having said that, it’s not actually out yet. You have to register your interest in one to stand a chance of getting on The List.

>>> There’s now a Calibre Bossnut for women too

Each Beastnut will uniquely numbered on the blanking plate. Sold on a first come first served basis. To be in the running to get one you’ll need to hurry over to the Beastnut website and fill in your details.

Essentially the Beastnut is exactly like the new Bossnut will be in terms of geometry and frame construction but it’s got fancier finishing kit and a jazzy paintjob. It’ll also be £300 more expensive which, at £1,300, is still pretty flipping amazing value.

Need to know

Increased the effective top tube length by 10mm and…

… Decreased stem length to give a more controlled and confident ride.

Development of a one piece rocker link to stiffen the suspension laterally.

Increased tyre clearance for up to a 2.35” tyre.

Rims have also been upgraded to WTB i25s for better tyre support

Beastnut is £1,300 with GO Outdoors discount card (the new Bossnut will still be sub £1,000 by the way).

Calibre: “In celebration of our new 2017 Bossnut, we’ve created a higher spec’d version strictly limited to 250 bikes, with frames being numbered 1-250.

“Using the same new frame as the 2017 Bossnut, Calibre have upgraded the forks to 140mm Rock Shox Revelation RL to slacken the head angle out a little more and increase control. The drive chain has been changed to the 1×11 SRAM NX with a narrow-wide 32T chaining and the SRAM Guide RE brakes. To round the package off a Tranz-X 120mm dropper post has been added.”

Calibre Beastnut spec

Wheel Size: 650B

Frame: 6061 hydroformed alloy frame with forged one piece rocker link – 130mm rear travel

Fork: RockShox Revelation RL Solo Air 140mm travel

Gear Details: SRAM NX 1×11

Gear Shifters: SRAM NX

Front Derailleur: Beastnut limited edition blanking plate

Rear Derailleur: SRAM NX

Chainset: Samox trail with 32T narrow wide ring

Cassette: SRAM PG1130 11-42

Chainrings: SRAM PC1110

Brakes – Details: SRAM Guide 180 front and 160 rear rotor

Brakes – Levers: SRAM Guide

Rims: WTB ST i23 32H tubeless ready

Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3” front, WTB Ranger 2.25” rear

Front Hub: Formula 15mm bolt through 32H

Rear Hub: Formula 32H

Stem: Calibre trail (45mm for 17.5″and 19.5″, 60mm for 21.5″)

Saddle: WTB Volt Sport

Handlebar: Ritchey MTN Trail 760mm width, 20mm rise

Head Set: FSA Orbit tapered No. 57E

Pedals: Alloy platform pedal

Rear Shock: RockShox Monarch RS 190x51mm

Seatpost: Tranz X Dropper – 120mm drop