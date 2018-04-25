Best-of-the-best Formula models from Orange are stunning

John Player (very) Specials

Orange’s best-of-the-best spec Formula editions of their popular Five and Alpine 6 bikes have finally been released to the public. Capital B bling.

Earlier this year at various trade show Orange previewed the special Formula specs for the Orange Five and Orange Alpine 6. Here is a little more information on these bikes now that you can get hold of them.

Formula Orange need to know

Frame designed and built in Britain featuring ‘FORMULA-only’ polished graphics on sleek black anodised finish

5 year frame warranty

Cane Creek Helm Fork

Cane Creek DBair IL Rear Shock

SRAM Descendant Carbon Eagle 32t Crankset

SRAM 12 Speed Eagle Gold Drivetrain

Powerful Shimano Saint Brakes

Race Face Arc 31 Carbon 27.5 Rim & Hope Pro 4 Hubs wheelset

Fox Factory Transfer 150mm drop with internal dropper routing

Five Formula, £6,800.00

Alpine 6 Formula – RRP: £6,900.00

Orange explain the idea behind Formula: “Call us sentimental, but in our 30th year we can’t help reminiscing.

“Way back in the early days of Orange we had an exclusive model we named the FORMULA. They were never intended for sale, they were simply the best of the best and issued only to a select group of Team riders – each one to the riders specification and tuned to suit their ‘formula’.

“Based on that concept, we’ve decided to reinvent the FORMULA spec for the 21st century. Available on the iconic Five and Alpine 6 models.

“Central to the new Formula specs are the iconic tough lightweight frames, handbuilt in Britain, featuring polished graphics on a sleek black anodised finish, then assembled with a dream component package designed to be the ultimate in tune-ability for the demanding rider to match each individual’s style and need.

“So exactly like the original concept then – but with one tiny difference… This time they will be available to everyone, not just the Team.”