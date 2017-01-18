Prices and specs of the 2017 YT Industries Jeffsy

More moreness

YT Industries’ 2017 bike range has been revealed and the carbon YT Jeffsy 29er trail bike looks as impressive as ever.

Unlike the 2017 YT Industries Capra there’s no big news like a new size offering – the 2016 Jeffsy already had an XL size.

So in effect the news of the 2017 Jeffsy boils down to a new top-end build (CF Pro Race), new paintjob and new specs.

2017’s most sought after bike?

But even though the news is nothing unexpected or surprising, we expect that the 2017 YT Industries Jeffsy will undoubtedly be one of the most in-demand bikes this year.

YT Industries state that the 2017 Jeffsy will “be available in the very exclusive CF Pro Race version. Thanks to the new flagship “Liquid Metal” paintjob these high-end bikes will certainly turn some heads on the trail, while the killer builds and highly adjustable components will be high on every racer’s or pro-rider’s wish list.”

The bikes are available as of now from www.yt-industries.com

Full specs and geometry tables after these piccies…

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy CF Pro Race – £3,799.00

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy CF Pro – £3,399.00

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy CF One – £2,899.00

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy AL One – £2,199.00

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy AL Two – £1,799.00

And here’s the specs that you all want to see…

2017 YT Industries Jeffsy geometry table