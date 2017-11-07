Ex-engineer leaks how marketing works in the bike industry

The game's up

Shocking new video confirms everything you ever suspected with how the mountain bike industry pushes new standards on to an exploited public.

Okay, it’s a joke video. And the laughing-guy meme has kinda been done to death. BUT credit where credit’s due, this is a very funny video.

Pick a MTB marketing conspiracy theory – and of them – and you’ll find it covered in this video. Wheel sizes? Yep. Fat bikes? Yep. Plus bikes? Yep. Boost? Yep. E-bikes? Oh gosh yes.

Video description

MTB Mag: “Today is like Independence Day for all mountain bikers in the world. Through this leaked video we finally know what marketing is capable of. Who was complaining about marketing was right.”