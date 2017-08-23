Do mountain bikers need to be told how to behave?

New video from British Cycling is a revised version of the Countryside Code that’s been tweaked for mountain bikers.

The vid is part of British Cycling’s TrailSmart series of guides but this one is about how to behave as opposed to being about bike skills and technique.

A lot of the advice is centred around trail centres and other busier trail networks but there’s also some pointers about how to help relations with other trail users (walkers and horse riders) wherever you encounter them.

To be fair, this video is arguably aimed at newbie riders and/or people not accustomed to outdoor activities. And as such we think it does a pretty good job of helping everyone out there on the hills and in the forests to get along just fine.

So what are the ‘rules’ of behaviour and advice listed in this video?

How to pass slower riders

How to be passed by faster riders

Don’t block the trail when you stop for a rest

Ask any stopped riders if they need any help

Respect the rights of way

Ride trail centre loops in the direction intended

Slow down for walkers and horses

Always consider stopping and allowing horse top pass before continuing riding

Leave gates as you find them

Don’t litter

Avoid unnecessary skidding

Stick to worn lines

Don’t dodge puddles

Avoid trails in bad weather if you know that they deteriorate

Respect trail closure notices

Volunteer to help

By the way, we recognise some of the spots in the video. So if you like the look of the trails featured then head over to Coed y Brenin and Penmachno trail centres and also have a go at our classic Llyn Cowlyd route.

Also, if you’re wondering whose voice it is doing the narration, it’s the living legend that is Martin Ashton.

Above: How NOT to behave on a mountain bike

Video description:

British Cycling: “There are few things better than experiencing the freedom of the trails on two wheels but, to make them an enjoyable experience for all and to preserve the environment, there are a some simple rules of etiquette you should follow.”