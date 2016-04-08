Dyfi bike park: Has Dan Atherton built the UK’s next riding hotspot?

The Dyfi forest has been a mountain biking hub for a few years now with the highly successful Dyfi enduro being a must ride for any budding gravity racer. However, with the creative input of Dan Atherton it could soon become something very special indeed.

In this video you can see the Red Bull Hardline creator’s latest project that we reckon could be a brand new bike park for the UK. Dan has been teasing trails for weeks on Instagram for weeks with the #dyfibikepark hashtag and this is the first time we’ve seen them in action.

As we said, it’s all very hush-hush at the moment but Dan is renowned for sculpting gorgeous trails and what we have here are no exception. We like how he’s kept it as natural as possible but still puts in some meaty man made features for us to get stuck in to – we just wish we got to see more of it.

Dyfi is at the southern tip of the Snowdonia national park, on the west coast of Wales, so it may not be the most accessible place but with Dan at the helm we’re sure it will be worth a trip. There’s no opening date set as it stands but you can guarantee we will be first in the queue for the uplift when it does!