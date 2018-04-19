Danny MacAskill versus Kilimanjaro

Mountain biking phenom Danny MacAskill has finally released the full video of ascent and descent of Kilimanjaro with fellow trials legend Hans Rey.

Danny is joined on his attempt by MTB legend Hans Rey and another bike adventurer called Gerhanrd Czerner.

Their attempt began at 1am, after stashing their bikes nearer the summit the day before. Even with the first part of the day’s climb being done without bikes on their back, it was still a tough task due to six inches of snow and the thin air up there.

Danny MacAskill: “Climbing a zig-zag path, basically just a scree slope, with an extra 15kg of bike on your back as well as kit, made for very, very hard work. Because you’re not planning to stay at altitude, you can make an extra effort and push your body to the limit, but getting up to that limit was probably the hardest thing I’ve done, and I’ve been on rides at maximum heart rate with my legs burning.”

The full 30 minute version is currently available for streaming now on Red Bull TV

Red Bull: “Hans Rey, Danny MacAskill and Gerhard Czerner head out on the mountain bike journey of a lifetime. Facing intense altitude challenges and health risks, this team set out to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania on their mountain bikes. Directed by Aaron Whitely and produced by Freeride Entertainment Ltd.”

If you cast your mind back a few months you may remember a teaser video that came out about this adventure. If you don’t, here it is again…

From February 2017.

We don’t have an awful lot more to add at this point. Indeed, it looks like this vid may be the first of a series of teasers from Lezyne (sponsor of MacAskill and this Kilimanjaro project).

When can you expect to see the full final ‘edit’? Well, at the end of the vid it states: “Witness the conclusion: May 2017.”

There is no footage in this trailer of MacAskill reaching the summit. Nor is there much footage of him descending the mountain at all.

Indeed there’s hardly any footage of Danny riding his bike at all. It’s all hike-a-bike dustbowl grimness. Which sounds very at odds to the usual videos we see of MacAskill that are typically stunt-packed, sunshiney, amusingly vibed videos like his recent smash hit A Wee Day Out.