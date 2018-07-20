Six best summit rides in the UK

Fancy a natural high? Here are six mountain adventures



Fancy a natural high? Here are six mountain adventures that include topping out at the very tip of some great big British hills.

>>> Five mountains for new riders

1. Helvellyn

Route options aplenty here, with Dollywagon Pike’s stone pitching a stairway to heaven or hell, depending on your viewpoint. Or take Sticks Pass for a sublime mix of flow and tech.

po.st/Helvellyn

2. Cadair Idris

Snowdon’s little brother is much quieter but almost as spectacular. It’s an out and back, so you get to see what you’re letting yourself in for on the ascent.

po.st/CadairIdris

3. Ben Lomond

A spectacular Munro on the shores of Loch Lomond, it’s easily accessible from Glasgow. Go late or early if you want it to yourself.

po.st/BenLomond

4. The Calf

The Lake District’s little-known neighbour, the grass-flanked Howgills offer quiet sanctuary from the hordes. A big climb is rewarded by one of the longest and slinkiest singletrack descents in the land.

po.st/Howgills

5. Stob Ban

While Ben Nevis dominates the Highland landscape around Fort William, it’s rubbish on a bike. Instead, head for Stob Ban and experience wilderness riding at its very best.

po.st/StobBan

6. Snowdon

po.st/SnowdonRanger

Be sure to respect the biking ban by only riding the mountain outside the hours of 10am-5pm between May 1 and September 30.

A honeypot for two wheels as well as two feet, Snowdon is busy but brilliant with three different legal routes from the summit. Our fave is up the Llanberis path, down the Ranger path with a return to Llanberis via Telegraph Valley.