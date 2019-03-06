Hayfield, Peak District route

Hayfield may not be the most popular trailhead for Peak District epics – Ladybower and Edale lure the most riders – but racing legend Nick Craig’s cloverleaf route showcases all the best trails on his hometurf.

The first loop around Lantern Pike is a great warm-up, with mellow gradients and few technical challenges.

With that out of the way, the next circuit turns up the heat with a steep, rutted, climb up to New Allotments. The descent is more than ample reward, beginning with a blurry streak across open grassland, before becoming steadily more precipitous down Foxholes Clough.

As good as this is, the best has been saved until last, with a fantastic descent down Elle Bank, a legendary climb passed Kinder Reservoir and the classic challenge of Middle Moor to finish things off.