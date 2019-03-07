Lustleigh to Grimspound, Dartmoor route

One of the toughest routes here, although nowhere near the longest.

30km/19 miles

Ride time: 6-8 hours

Why ride it? Challenging granite trails and some great climbs

Where to eat? Ring o’ Bells, North Bovey

GPS download: po.st/LustleighGrimspound

Head E from North Bovey (Landranger 191, SX740838) then SE over Hunter’s Tor, where the fun starts. Drop to the gate then head S then W then S then E into Lustleigh. At SX703806, take a BW SW and cross the River Bovey before climbing W into Water. Turn L and L then R at a fork onto Black Hill. A track leads W to Leighon and loops around Greator Rocks to Hound Tor. NW To Jay’s Grave, then W and NW to Grimspound and down to the road. Head N briefly, then loop around Headland Warren to Bennett’s Cross and climb back E to the road on Hookney Tor. Drop NE to Shepely and continue back to North Bovey.