South Industries Carbon Enduro wheels review

Carbon wheels can span the full spectrum of ride characteristics from rock hard and super-direct, to more compliant and smoother rolling. Tons of factors determine how any wheels differ, including the lay up of carbon layers or pre-preg sheets, the fibre thicknesses used, rim design, spoke count, system weight, and other smaller considerations. Which ride quality you prefer is a personal choice, and will always balance tracking, grip and comfort against acceleration and sheer precision.

After riding plenty carbon wheels, I’m firmly in the smoother, more complaint camp like these South Industries wheels. I find too-stiff wheels feel bony and ping-off-edges, making them uncomfortable, fatiguing and sketchy when hunting for grip, especially in the wet. With more vertical compliance designed in, these South Industries wheels track well, roll over square edges efficiently and don’t beat you up on the longest descents. Oh, and they didn’t get beaten up themselves doing things like weeks of Alpine lift riding or racing 12,000m of downhill in Switzerland.

‘Handgemaak’ written on the rims means they are entirely hand made in South Africa by an engineering team that’s worked in the UK in the aerospace industry before making MTB parts. The Enduro tested rims here are the stronger of two options, weighing 495g each in 29-er size with sidewalls rocking a 3mm thick hookless bead lip and an internal width of 31mm; just about perfect for 2.4in-2.6in rubber.

I got switched onto South after seeing the abuse they handled on a short travel 29-er under a pal who guides in Italy and hammers pretty extreme terrain. Under these testing conditions, his rims have been partially damaged (never with an un-rideable failure though), but I’ve personally had zero issues despite some massive impacts at speed on rocks. Alongside this strength, the ride quality here is exactly to my taste too – it’s dull and solid, rather than overly sharp and precise, and doesn’t rattle your fillings out down the roughest tracks. These enduro-rated wheels also spin up quickly accelerating and climbing, and spoke tensioning has stayed perfect in six months of use.

I’m currently testing some other new carbon wheels, and the more rivals I test, the more I rate South Industries’ product. They ride similarly to the (also excellent) Santa Cruz Reserves, but cost considerably less upfront cash, even if the Reserves do balance the extra cost with a full lifetime replacement warranty.