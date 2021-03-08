Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant review

Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant is fully-waterproof and it is also the most expensive offering out there, so is it worth the high price?

It hasn’t been that long since Patagonia started its mtb kit collection and the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant is its first venture into pants. And it has entered the market with a bang.

First up let’s focus on the fit. There’s no stretch in these trousers, so a good cut is essential, and Patagonia has delivered just that. Well shaped for hips and thighs, a really nice high- waisted back and slim lower legs with zippered leg openings to the knee for easy pad and shoe removal. The waist has a simple zip and popper closure and a very subtle mtb-specific OppoSet waistband that allows you to tweak the waist size to your perfect fit. The only slight downside is length – if you are at the taller end of the scale then it may be a touch short in the leg.

Next up the fabric. Three-layer H2No performance shell blocks out even the grimmest of wet days and still remains breathable at the same time. It delivers all of this while still being lightweight, giving it a level of versatility not normally associated with waterproof kit, and helping balance out the higher price point.

Last up, we can’t not cover Patagonia’s ethical position. Taking impressive action in reducing its environmental impact, and its support of good causes, as well as its solid repair programme to keep your kit running for longer, Patagonia is leading the way in changing how consumer clothing brands behave. So if you’re looking to be more considered in your purchasing while not compromising on performance or quality, the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant is a great option.

Review by Alice Burwell