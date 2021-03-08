Endura Women’s MT500 Spray Baggy Trouser II review

Hailing from Scotland, Endura knows how to make kit that keeps you riding all year round, and the Endura Women’s MT500 Spray Baggy Trouser II offer a waterproof taped seat panel, coupled with DWR panels elsewhere to give you all-round water resistance and a fully waterproof bottom to protect you from the worst trail spray. The mix works well, with a good level of breathability, coupled with zipped thigh vents should you want some extra ventilation, while still maintaining some flexibility through the four-way stretch front panels. The mix means that, although they may feel thicker to touch, they ride well through almost all weathers in the winter months.

The Endura Women’s MT500 Spray Baggy Trouser II have a slightly more generous fit, so you may want to size down if you’re between sizes. You might expect a more relaxed fit with baggy in the title, but don’t be fooled into thinking these are a shapeless offering – far from it. Good on length and well tapered, they have zipped ankle closures, that give you more room in the lower leg should you wish, and help you get them off over shoes. Well shaped around the knees, there are no complaints with any thickness of kneepad run underneath. And up to the waist they have a double popper and zip closure and adjustable Velcro. We did find that adjustments were needed as the back is marginally lower than others on test. These are a rugged all-weather pant that still pack a punch on style and features.

Review by Alice Burwell