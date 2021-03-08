Decathlon Women’s Mountain Hiking trousers review

Alice Burwell reviews the Decathlon Women's Mountain Hiking trousers: they might have hiking in the title, but we thought we would throw them into the mountain biking mix as a curveball

Coming in considerably cheaper than the bike-specific offerings, they might be a great option should you wish to try out trousers for the first time or be looking for a more purse-friendly option. These are lightweight pants, meaning they might not give you the right level of warmth and protection in deep winter, but on the flip-side they are versatile, offering use through the year. Incredibly stretchy, there is no worry about them moving when you’re pedalling or descending out of the saddle, and the preformed knees are enough to get most kneepads under comfortably. They are slim enough in the leg to not worry about them catching on your chainring and have a drawstring bottom to cinch them in further. A belt gives an extra layer of stability and security around the waist.

They’ve been designed to wick moisture for warmer days and dry out quickly on wetter occasions. They offer no water resistance or waterproofness, but we found them to be so speedy in drying out that they handled all but the worst deluge well. Two zip pockets at the hip and a zip pocket on the thigh, which houses a phone comfortably against your leg, mean you can stash your valuables easily.

For a non-mtb specific offering the Decathlon Women’s Mountain Hiking trousers deliver decent performance, and Decathlon have three colourways with black, grey and purple available. So if you fancy a more vibrant trouser to add to you wardrobe we think the purple pair look fab.

