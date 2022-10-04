Altura Eskar Trail Trouser review

Part of Altura’s relaunched MTB and gravel range, the Eskar Trail Trouser is a modern riding pant with a slim, tapered cut and four-way stretch fabric. There’s plenty of elasticity to the Eskar, so that it gives decent freedom of movement and allows Altura to keep the cut slim without restricting your pedalling, even wearing knee pads. In terms of fit, it’s not as tight as Fox’s Ranger Pants, but closer-fitting than Rapha’s Trail Pants– somewhere in the middle of our favourite trail pants then.

With no waist adjustment, it’s important to get the right size. Our medium sample was bang on, with the heavy-duty stretch hip panels helping to keep the pants snug, while the offset old school button fly and small pop-stud ensures the barn door doesn’t fly open inadvertently. For a belt and braces approach, there are also loops around the waist.

There’s reasonable length in the legs and an elasticated ankle cuff keeps the Eskar pants out of the chain and helps with undressing. Altura has also added a Durable Water Repellent coating that’s effective at fending off spray, along with an extended back panel that aims to help prevent mud from splashing inside the pants. With no taped seams we wouldn’t consider them proper winter trousers, however.

Whether on or off the bike, the Altura Eskar Trail Trousers are very comfortable. They’re subtle enough to wear to the pub, or just for general outdoor activities, but also look the part if you’re after that trendy DH style. At £75 they’re a good price, too, and currently Altura is selling the black versions at half price, which is a total bargain. In terms of performance, one simple change could really improve their rating. With only one pocket, the Eskar’s are really compromised on storage. While you can happily carry a phone, you can’t carry a house or car key separately, so you risk them rattling against each other and getting damaged. The single pocket is also low on the front of the right thigh, which is really annoying when pedalling and moving around. It would be much better on the side of the thigh or even closer to the hip.

Verdict Add another pocket on the other side and Altura would be onto a winner. As it stands, there are better options on the market with more storage and adjustable waistbands for a similar price.