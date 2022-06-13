Alpkit Floe Trouser review

Alpkit's first go at mountain bike trouser is a success, it comes in multiple sizes and leg lengths too, meaning it'll fit skinny long-legged types as well as shorter, chunkier riders. It's nicely styled too.

Alpkit is a UK brand with a multisport focus, it makes tents, sleeping bags, outdoor clothing, bikepacking kit, Sonder bikes, and loads more, and its raison d’etre is to make premium stuff with modest prices. The latest garment to measure up is the Floe Trouser, a dedicated mountain bike pant with a slim fit and four-way stretch, does it have what it takes to be one of the best mountain bike trousers around though?

The Floe comes in multiple lengths. Not just sizes, there are five of those, but you can also pick from three lengths because, hey, mountain bikers come in different shapes and sizes. Something the regular fashion world figured out about three hundred years ago when trousers were invented. In fact, besides Endura and it’s dual-option short lengths, or the wonderfully named Thunderpant from 7Mesh with its cuttable legs, we can’t think of a single brand that does this.

I’ve grown tired of trying on trousers that fit round the waist, but come up far too short on the leg. I’m weary of wearing pants that fit my lanky limbs, but are so voluminous they could fit two Darlows around the waist. What I’m saying is that most brands tie leg length into waist circumference, and anyone who doesn’t fit that mould be damned. Alpkit, we salute you.

Alkit’s size guide steered me towards a medium with a long leg, and the fit proved bang on, long enough to stop the trouser leg creeping up my calf when sat down and pedalling. There’s something old school about the Floe Trouser though, the fine tune waist adjustment is courtesy of velcro tabs, which do the job OK but make the waistline bulkier than it needs to be. If you’re wearing a pack that can be an uncomfortable distraction, Alpkit should switch to the ratchet style closure most other brands have adopted.

The Floe has a slim fit in keeping with current trends, the material stays well out of the way of your drivetrain. The back half of the hem is elasticated, although ideally it needs to be a little tighter here to really grip your ankles. There’s also a tougher stripe of material running up the cuff a short way to save the material from crank wear.

Made from softshell fabric, the Floe feels comfortable and stretchy on your skin, it’s breathable and fairly mid-weight in terms of warmth – there are both hotter and colder trousers out there, while the Floe should be good for most conditions. There’s enough space for kneepads, and there are some nice details – zip hand pockets on either side, and just below them zippered thigh vents.

Other brands need to sit up and take note of the Floe Pant and its multiple leg lengths. If not, the next generation is going to walk all over them.

Verdict As it stands it’s very good, keenly priced, well made and the fit system works well. The only thing holding it back is the waist closure. The Duke of Wellington himself would have been proud to get kicked out of the Almack’s Club for wearing such an article.