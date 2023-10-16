Topeak D-Torq Wrench DX review

Topeak is well known for offering a comprehensive range of portable, high quality multi-tools but also caters for the home mechanic too. We tested the brand's workshop-focused D-Torq DX wrench and compared it to cheaper and smaller options.

When I tested Topeak’s Torq Stick earlier this year I said it was the perfect torque wrench for the first-timer, because it was so easy to use and also reasonable value at just over £100. Topeak D-Torq is the workshop equivalent of that tool, so is much bigger, has a wider adjustment range and, as you can see, costs quite a bit more.

However, you do get quite a few tools for your money – eight metric sockets, six hex bits, 25 Torx bits and a Phillips screwdriver. The 3/8in square drive also means you can access commercially available bits and adapters to pretty much run anything you want.

The D-Torq can be set to Nm/cm, inch/lbs or ft/lbs and is also programmable, so you can type in any value you want and it beeps when you reach that setting. It’s powered by two AAA batteries (included), has a large LCD display, an auto-off function, and also comes in a padded carry case.

The obvious question is, do you really need a workshop-quality torque wrench, especially one costing upwards of £200? I think the answer is that it is nice to have, but it’s not essential.

There are a couple of reasons for that – the first is it’s a bit unwieldy, especially trying to check the small 3mm bolts on the front of a stem. It’s great for crank bolts and pedals, but the torque setting for those is not as critical as your steering components. The torque range is also a massive 4-80 Nm, and while that covers every single bolt on your bike, the most you’ll need is about 20Nn. You also have a bit more leeway with higher torque values, in that there’s less risk of an overtightened crank bolt or pedal causing damage.

Verdict A price point of £200 and upwards is the going rate for a digital torque wrench of this size and complexity, and the D-Torq Wrench DX does come with a ton of bits and feels solid in the hand. You could also use it for other jobs, but if you’re looking for a starter wench, I’d still recommend the Topeak Torq Stick.