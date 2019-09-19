DMR Wingbar Mk4 handlebar review

Now on to its fourth generation, the latest DMR Wingbar Mk4 version of DMR’s long standing Wingbar has undergone a complete facelift.

Now featuring a fresh gloss black finish complete with bright white logos it should match more bikes than ever before. Underneath however very little has changed from the previous Mk 3 version, a handlebar that previous won the coveted 10/10. In fact DMR has actually made the Mk 4 even more appealing by adding a 780mm width option alongside the standard 800mm version.

As with most of DMR’s products the Wingbar is aimed at pretty much everything from trail to full-on DH use. The numbers add up to a properly comfortable cockpit setup; a five degree upsweep keeps the Wingbar feeling nice and straight whilst eight degrees of backsweep place your wrists in a comfortable, neutral position both in and out of the saddle. The robust 7075 aluminium construction might not make the Wingbar the lightest of its type but what it does do is provides stiffness and strength in spades. The bar has been used on everything from fast, chattery rooty strewn trails through to savage Alpine rock gardens with no noticeable or unwanted flex felt when pushing hard. It instils confidence in being able to manhandle the bar and keep the bike pointed in the right direction without issue.

With two rise options to choose from as well as a 31.8 or 35mm diameter choice there is a bar for almost every rider. And the best bit is that all this performance comes for a pretty bargain price.