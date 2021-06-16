Troy Lee Designs Lilium Shorts 

Marketed as a longer distance trail-riding short, Troy Lee Design’s Lilium is focused on breathability and comfort. They deliver on both fronts, using a nice mid-weight material that, like the jersey, is Bluesign approved and available in either black with subtle oil slick branding, or ginger. It’s worth noting that the black version can be bought with a padded liner short for £130.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

TLD has really got the pockets dialled on these shorts. Two zip pockets on the front are lined with nice complimentary coloured mesh, but the real genius is the perfectly snug phone pocket, placed low at the back of the short – it’s the perfect size for an IPhone 11 and holds it securely in a place that doesn’t impede pedalling.

The fit is slimmer and more form fitting. If that’s not your thing, then TLD’s Mischief shorts have a looser and longer shape. The waistband is chunky yet slim-fitting all at once, giving a secure feel with zip and snap closure and Velcro adjusters, and silicone grippers on the back.

They did come up a touch small, with both of us sizing up. In swapping sizes Laura did notice the difference between the Large and XL was negligible – perhaps a blip in the samples we had – but we would like to see more differentiation between sizes. They aren’t the longest of shorts on test, so were perfect for Rachael but a touch shorter on Laura, although a dropped hem on the front helped alleviate the dreaded knee pad gap.

Fit:

Rachael: Small and Medium, UK 10 seems to fit somewhere between the two. Stayed with the S for a fitted trail feel. Medium sat slightly low on the knees.

Laura: Tried a Large and an XL – which had no noticeable difference. Great length in the body.

Verdict These are a great all round short then, in fact they were Rachael’s favourite, but the higher price tag and sizing anomalies keeps them from getting top marks.