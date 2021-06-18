Nukeproof Nirvana Women’s Short review

These Nirvana shorts are one of our baggier options on test, are packed full of features and boast a gravity bias.

The four-way stretch material is reasonably lightweight, coming in just heavier than the Madison and Endura shorts, so the Nirvana would work well in all conditions bar the arctic chills of winter. Their cross season functionality is further extended by a splash-proof, shower-proof DWR coating, triple-stitching on the inner seams for durability, and thigh ventilation holes on the front and rear panels to keep them breathable in warm conditions.

Two bonded zipped pockets give good storage volume, but are pretty sizable, which means whatever you’re carrying can slap around inside. One comes with a soft goggle bag, which is handily detachable, and the other an internal D ring to which you can clip your keys.

They are well fitted for hips and bums; perhaps the most accommodating on test thanks to their baggier styling. The waist has a zip closure and poppers combined with velcro side adjusters, and the waistband sits high at the back. Rachael found that, while her size medium left enough room around the waist for one of her favoured Peaslake Cheese Twists, the length was way too long. And length was where these shorts really divided opinion. For shorter riders these may feel more like a three-quarters length short, but for taller riders, they are the perfect length, with a hem that will, not only touch your knees, but comfortably cover them.

Fit:

Rach: Small was a snug fit on the waist but plenty of room on the bum. Sized up to medium, but the length then jumped too much, with the hem sitting around the mid-calf point.

Laura: These were generous in their sizing, great for curvier hips and bum, and as a taller rider they really stood out with their 14in inseam on the large. They had the highest waist fitting as well, sitting comfortably at my belly button and higher again at the back.

Verdict If you're looking for more gravity styling and are a fan of a longer length short then these are a great all-rounder. But if you’re of average or below height, the leg length probably may well be a deal breaker.