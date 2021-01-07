IXS Trigger Pant review

The IXS Trigger Pant is from their performance Race range, which means it’s designed for downhill but you’d be mistaken if you thought this meant it was heavy or overly reinforced – it’s actually pretty lightweight and sleek, and is a perfect build for day-to-day trail riding.

IXS Trigger Pant built from a X-stretch fabric, which is mainly recycled Polyester but with a hint of Elastance to create a four-way stretch and a bit of a figure hugging fit. It’s also 3D tailored, which means there’s a bit of extra girth in the knees, so you can wear pads underneath without restricting movement. Obviously, the Polyester content makes the Trigger highly breathable and also fast wicking, but to boost breathability further iXS has added mesh panels behind the knees – a hot spot when wearing pads.

Read more: The best mountain bike trousers – regular and waterproof

To stop the pant slipping and exposing your builder’s crack, there’s a silicone print on the back of the waist as well as internal waist adjusters. These have a massive range of adjustment, which is nice to see as most are too short. At the front there’s a zipped fly, double press studs and an extra piece of Velcro – this pant is definitely not going anywhere.

Two zipped side pockets are great for storing keys or a phone. And the zip tags are a decent size and haven’t gone walkabout, although it would be nice to see a similar one on the fly.

After about four month of riding/wash cycles the Polyester construction is holding up pretty well – there are no worn areas, tears or rips. The IXS Trigger Pant is super comfortable and lightweight, even when wet. My only gripe is that the cut is a little low at the front and it’s a bit baggy in the seat, so sometimes it looks like you are wearing a nappy underneath. It is good value though and has some unique features I’ve not seen anywhere else.

Like school kids, mountain bikers get to wear long trousers in the winter months. These are warmer, stop you getting dirty and you can also peel them off at the end of a ride cutting down on clean-up time.