Fox Attack Fire pants review

The Fox Attack Fire Pants are a wind and water resistant outer layer designed to protect mountain bike riders from the elements while maintaining comfort.

Somewhere between a tracksuit bottom and a DH pant, the Attack Fire pants take a wind (no, not that sort of wind) and water resistant soft shell and line it with fleece for winter/cold weather excursions. They’re certainly warm, but stop short of becoming sweat pants in milder conditions and the thick material offers good protection against abrasions. Freedom of movement is good, but we’d prefer Velcro waist adjusters instead of the ratchet fly – the material can end up bunching at the front. Although there’s a single pocket on the thigh/hip area that’s large enough for a phone/car key, we’d like to see another one on the other leg to increase storage.

At £135 these are pricey for such a condition-specific garment – an all-season pant makes much more sense for most riding – but you can pick them up online for around £75 now, which a lot more palatable.