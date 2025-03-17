The Bel-Air is old school in looks, but it’s comfy, durable and still one of the best saddles I’ve tested… the leopard print helps too

SDG's Bel-Air V3 saddle comes in a huge range of colours and options, and it's good enough to have stuck around for years... still one of my top picks

I fitted SDG’s latest Bel Air V3 saddle for the colours, but stayed for the consistent comfort – SDG has levelled up its V3 saddle with enhanced comfort, a slimmer profile and even more fresh prints of Bel Air.

SDG’s Bel Air is a classic since its inception last century, an immediate hit it instantly became one of the best mountain bike saddles around. The third generation is another great all round seat with a slightly tweaked traditionally shape in a ton of cosmetic and padding options.

Design and Specifications

Most of the saddle world seems to be be pushing the much shorter nose, wider arse agenda that started in triathlon. That often includes memory foam or an app-based pelvic checker to justify it. And while the Bel Air is slightly shorter than before, it’s still very much what I’d call a conventionally shaped saddle, at 260mm long.

It’s slightly slimmer than most saddles that offer width choices too, at 140mm – brands like Specialized, SQ Labs and loads more offer 143 and 137mm options. Apart from a concession to squared nose fashion and the obligatory shallow canal down the centre line, the profile is very trad as well. In fact it looks remarkably similar to the legendary Selle Italia Turbo saddle I can remember saving up my pocket money for in the mid 1980s.

There is some smart tech going on here though. The EVA cushioning under a leather-effect skin, with abrasion resistant patches on the corners, looks familiar, but SDG’s ATMOS construction means it’s actually vacuum sealed into place without the need for staples or clamping bumpers.

The standard V3 saddles come in a wide range of different logo, topper, base and rail colours. There’s also a bunch of different special fresh prints of Bel Air. These range from the stitched diamond classic car, or stripe suede effect of the Sensus team saddles; through the neon camo colour ways of the Terra Firma collection created by Hasie & The Robots; to three different faux fur animal prints so you can get as Jazzy Jeff as you want.

Flip the Bel Air V3 upside down and things get more interesting again. The nylon/glassfibre shell has a long cut out in the centre to protect your plumbing from undue pressure. If you go for the Overland version that hole extends through the upper too, giving you extra air con for your sweatiest bits as well as less rise at the back of the saddle so you can shuffle round a bit more easily. The rails also sit on raised wings moulded into the saddle base that allow a bit of extra free float comfort flex.

Performance

Writing about saddle comfort and fit will always be influenced by personal preferences. What I can tell you is that I fitted the Overland to my gravel bike last spring just because the khaki colour went well with it. Then after several months it dawned on me that I hadn’t thought about it since. No shuffling around looking for comfort, no numbness, no shifting angles and positions trying to find a sweet spot. I’d just sat on it for well over a thousand kilometres without a single issue.

I lent that bike to a mate who went on to qualify and then race at the Gravel World Championships on it. Once he’d changed the angle he put well over a 1,000km into it and loved it throughout.

I’ve since put the standard Bel Air V3 on a hardcore hardtail and the fancy oily colour Bel Air V3 Fuel on my XC bike. It’s not quite the same story as there’s a bit more raise on the rear of the standard V3, but that’s helped keep me central when cranking through the rough, or butt bracing against on power climbs.

The overall narrative of consistent comfort from start to finish on every ride is the same though. The hardtail also emphasises the advantage of the sprung rails and cut out shell in terms of reducing spine jarring shock. While I don’t like a deep foam feel, the Max models are there for riders who do.

As a balance to that, if you’re a rider who’s finally found comfort in seats with snouts shorter than a French Bulldog, then the Bel Air V3 isn’t the breed for you. Folks who need a really flat rear end should look at Ergon SM Enduro Comp saddle, and the SQ Labs 60X Infinergy Ergowave saddle instead. While the price is fair for the weight, materials and amount of different options, you may be able to find cheaper saddles that will please your peaches just as much. The fact that all three saddles I’m currently using still look brand new after over a year – and in the Overland’s case, thousands of kilometres – of riding is very impressive too.

Verdict No seat suits everyone but if you get on OK with a traditionally shaped saddle then you’ll probably love the subtle comfort upgrades of SDG’s Bel Air V3. The huge range of different cosmetic options make it a fantastic choice for folks who want to sync or clash their seat to their rig too. Add reasonable pricing and weight, plus very impressive durability and Bel Air’s Fresh V3 Prince definitely keeps it’s ‘one of the best saddles around’ crown.