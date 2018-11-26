Syncros 2HV1.0 mini-pump review

The Syncros 2HV1.0 mini-pump is small enough to tuck into a bum bag yet boasting the lung capacity to be genuinely useful on the trail.

>>> Best mountain bike tyres for 2018

The Syncros 2HV1.0 is my new favourite mini-pump. At just 22cm long, it can easily fit into a pack or bum bag, or you can use the included mount to run it alongside your bottle cage, but the high volume, two-way barrel reaches decent pressures in impressively quick time. Just 100 strokes are enough to inflate a 27.5×2.3in tyre to 19 psi. Being high volume, getting the last few psi needs a bit of effort, but that’s the trade-off. Better still, there’s a neat retractable hose that pulls out of the barrel and locks onto the valve, to give you a bit more room and reduce the chance of bending the valve stem without loosening the core during removal. An excellent mini-pump that deftly walks the line between size and capacity.