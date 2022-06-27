Oxford Airflow MT mini-pump review

The Oxford Airflow MT works a bit like a floor pump, in that you hold one end against the floor with your foot. Unfortunately it takes 300 strokes to get to a rideable pressure.

Like the LifeLine, the Oxford Airflow MT is also a sort of mini stirrup pump, aiming to blend the features of the best mini-pump with the best track/floor pump. The difference here is that a metal stand folds out which you put your foot on, then pump from an upright position using one hand. The good thing about this is you use some of your body weight to press down and push air, which is great when you’re trying to squeeze in the last few PSI. However, despite being the longest pump on test, it has a pretty narrow barrel and took an age to get our test tyre to a decent riding pressure. It hardly registered after 50 strokes and needed over 350 to get to 24psi!

To hold the extension on the valve stem, the MT comes with a little thumb lock on the head of the pump. It’s a little tight and stiff but it works. It can also be configured for both valve types by switching round some small plastic and rubber parts inside.

The Airflow MT is a long pump, so won’t fit in a bum bag, but you can attach it to your bike using the plastic carry bracket provided. The problem with that is you can’t mount a bottle cage with this bracket because it sits directly over the bottle bosses – most others are offset to one-side.

Verdict The Airflow doesn’t have an all-aluminium construction, so feels a bit flimsy, but what really counts against it is the lack of volume when inflating a mountain bike tyre.