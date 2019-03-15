Bell Super 3.0 MIPS helmet review

We awarded the Super 2 a test-winning score the last time out, and now Bell has made a couple of revisions to the new Bell Super 3 to make it even better.

>>> Best mountain bike helmets for 2019

We’re revisiting the Super 3 (the test winner two years ago) because Bell has just dropped the price by £20. That may not sound that amazing, since the Forty we tested previously has a lot of the same features and only costs £89.99, but the Super 3 can be upgraded with an optional chain bar for £79.99, making it a truly versatile option for trail and enduro.

Like the Bell 4Forty MIPS, the Super 3 gets an integrated MIPS liner. It’s not as rigid, so the helmet rocks around a bit on your head but it doesn’t impact on the sizing and there are no internal hot spots or pinch points. Bell’s latest Float Fit system has a sticky rubber dial that works well even with wet or muddy hands/gloves and small detents so you can get a really precise fit. However, there are two things we don’t like – once we pulled the dial assembly down (to the lower of the three positions) it was hard to get it back up again and occasionally it would also unclip from the strap and be hard to get back in again.

With one of the widest peaks on test and full height adjustment you can easily stash a pair of goggles on the front of the Super 3. It’s not the coolest here but 23 vents and perforations in the internal padding over the brow area you’re never going to be dripping in sweat even on the hottest days.

The Bell Super 3 is the best trail helmet because it strikes the right balance between durability and venting. It’s weighty and the lower edge where the EPS is left exposed is starting to look tatty but its cracking value for money and the chin bar compatibility lifts it to a whole different level.