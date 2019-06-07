Osprey Rolling Transporter 90 review

Osprey’s latest flash of inspiration is to take a duffel bag and put wheels on it, creating a big bag with minimal weight that can still stand up to baggage handlers

Available in three sizes, from 40 litres through this 90 up to a jumbo 120 litre option, each is based on a solid ABS plastic frame that makes the Transporter extremely rigid, and wraps right up round the sides of the pack to add protection. The fabric wrap is made from tough 840 denier nylon (the bigger the number, the denser the material — your standard pack typically uses around 420D nylon), which is then laminated to make it waterproof.

The Transporter rolls on big (big for luggage, anyway), widely spaced wheels and they’re cleverly set back into the Osprey Highroad chassis, meaning there’s very little wheel sticking out to get bashed or impinge on your baggage allowance size for checked baggage. The retractable handle is study and comfy and the whole thing stands upright without falling over.

Inside there are a few mesh pockets and some compression straps but there are no compartments, just one big space. This is OK if you’re filling it full but it would be better to have dividers to secure your helmet or shoes, for example. It’s the only negative. Overall I found the Transporter easily takes a two helmets (full face and open), plus all the gear you need for a long weekend’s riding, in a sleek, strong and super lightweight package. It’s expensive, but that buys you an extra kilo of baggage allowance compared with competition from the likes of Dakine.