Nukeproof Horizon CL CrMo DH pedal review

The Nukeproof Horizon CL CrMo DH is the larger of Nukeproof’s two clipless pedals (the smaller being the Nukeproof Horizon CS Trail).

The CL also keeps the machined/anodized, two-tone finish of the flat variants and is available in four colour options. The body also incorporates Nukeproof’s own double-sided clipless mechanism. This sits a little proud of the main body, enabling relatively simple engagement and release without needing to faff about with cleat spacers. Tension is independently adjustable for each side; the brass spring ensures minimal corrosion or changes to tension over time.

Locating the mechanism on the CL was one the easiest experienced with this type of pedal and engagement gave a nice positive click. The cleats supplied offer 4 degrees of float (movement of the foot allowed when clipped in), for those that prefer a little more movement Nukeproof sell an 8 degree cleat. Though we find four degrees to be about perfect for allowing a bit of foot movement when moving around the bike without the fear of an accidental unclip.

The CL offers the largest platform of any pedal out there today, just shading out the HT X2 and foot support is second to none. Three pins each end help with that support and unlike many of the other systems, the pins had just enough clearance to minimise any fouling of the sole.

Equally impressive is the durability. After several months of smashing them into rocks and roots they are still spinning smoothly with all features intact. The machined areas minimise the typical scruffy appearance that most pedals assume after use and all pins and mechanisms are working perfectly.