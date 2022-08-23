Troy Lee Designs Skyline Short Sleeve jersey review

The Skyline short sleeve top is one of Troy Lee Designs’ most popular riding jerseys, and it’s easy to see why, with a cool, casual style that looks equally good off the bike as on. There are 10 different styles for 2022 varying from plain and understated to full-on factory style SRAM-branded race tops, with the older designs currently £10 cheaper.

Previous versions came with a zip pocket at the rear that held a lens wipe. This has since been removed and the lens wipe sewn into the back panel. It might seem like a downgrade, but in truth the old pocket couldn’t hold a smartphone without flapping about annoyingly, so it’s no great loss. Troy Lee has used a fabric that mixes 92% polyester with 8% elastane to give it a four-way stretch. It’s not one of the stretchiest jerseys on test, but there’s plenty of room in the cut, so it doesn’t really matter. Our medium was true to size with the fit of a casual t-shirt.

There’s a slightly dropped hem, flatlock stitching throughout and feels nice against bare skin.

We’ve worn older versions of this jersey multiple times in different temperatures and weather conditions and it’s always performed well, wicking sweat effectively. And despite a recommendation to line dry only, we’ve run them through the tumble dryer with no obvious ill effects. If you frequently ride in higher temps, or run hot, there’s also a Skyline Air jersey that uses a lighter mesh fabric, which allows greater airflow.

We liked the fit, styling and off-bike potential of the Skyline jersey. The lens wipe is a useful addition and previous versions have proven durable.

Verdict You do pay a premium for the TLD label though, which considering the lack of performance features, keeps it from the top spot.