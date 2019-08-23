Nukeproof Blackline LS jersey review

Nukeproof's jersey range includes the more casual, t-shirt-style Outland jersey, the DH-race Kashmir and the trail-orientated Blackline jersey, tested here

Nukeproof’s jersey range includes the more casual, t-shirt-style Outland jersey, the DH-race Kashmir and the trail-orientated Blackline jersey, tested here.

>>> The best mountain bike jerseys

It gets a more functional cut, with a long back to help stop rooster tails of loam filling up your shorts, and a ventilated back and underarm panels with four-way stretch fabric to keep you cool. And it works quite well – certainly respectably in over 30-degree heat. The front panel gets an eco-friendly S.Cafe fabric made partly with used coffee grounds, and although it doesn’t smell of roasted beans, the anti-bacterial coating at least helps prevent it developing a more anti-social odour.

Nukeproof has added a useful zip pocket on the back – big enough for a phone or car key. There’s even a discreet headphone port inside.

A good quality jersey then, with low-key logos that don’t scream Nukeproof.