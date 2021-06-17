Adidas FiveTen TrailX Long Sleeve Jersey review

It was a decade ago that Adidas acquired the FiveTen brand, but only in the last few years have we seen the two brands becoming more closely aligned and FiveTen expanding and diversifying its range. Now it includes a small collection of women’s garments for both on and off-bike wear.

This was our only long sleeve top on test, and we decided to bring it into the mix as there are some days the weather simply doesn’t know what it’s doing, and we also know that not everyone likes to have their arms out on rides – sleeves offering protection from the sun and foliage. This jersey offers a good solution for summer rides where you want your arms covered, but don’t want to cook yourself while pedaling. It is an incredibly lightweight jersey with an impressively soft fabric, we were both massive fans of how the material felt against bare skin. It’s a moisture wicking fabric, falling under Adidas’s Aeroready banner, and also used in its performance and running ranges. For good reason too, as it does a good job of wicking away sweat and dries fast.

Fit was really good for both of our body shapes – a perfect middle ground between fitted and baggy – and it feels like Adidas has nailed a shape that would work for almost any body.

Adidas is making moves to improve the sustainability of its products, and while this jersey doesn’t feature recycled materials – which is a shame – it had the best packaging on test using cardboard and paper tape.

Fit:

Rachael: Small ran true to size. Sleeves ran just over my wrists and jersey length sat just below the hips.

Laura: The large also ran true to size, sitting comfortably at mid hips length, but the long sleeves were extended all the way to my mid-hand. Great if you’ve got long limbs then.

Verdict Aside from the lush fabric, and a dropped rear hem, the jersey lacks any other features, which held it back from a higher mark, but it’s a solid offering and a great option if you crave more coverage.