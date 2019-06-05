Nukeproof Blackline waterproof jacket review

This Nukeproof Blackline waterproof jacket uses three fabric layers to deliver high waterproof and breathability results.

With different bonded laminates and membranes, it scores 20,000 on both these scales, which means in lab tests it can withstand a water column 20,000mm (20 metres) high before moisture permeates, and ‘breathe’ 20,000 grams of moisture per square metre of fabric in a set time period. (Breathability test methodologies vary so much though; direct comparisons between brands are difficult).

The jacket’s material is sturdy and abrasion-resistant, without being too stiff or constricting, and Nukeproof’s fit and cut is superb. There’s excellent freedom of movement riding and no loose or flappy parts. The hood is also a good shape and fits tidily over a modern trail helmet, and inside all seams are welded for extra protection against moisture.

The Blackline beads nicely and keeps you really dry in heavy downpours and prolonged splashing. Neat details include snug elasticated cuffs (shaped to extend over the top of the hand) that shield water well without digging in, and a waterproof chest pocket that’s more protective by opening from inside the main outer zip, making it perfect for your phone.

One area The Blackline isn’t as good as some is in terms of breathability or dumping heat fast. Other jackets I use (like Endura’s MT500) run cooler and less sweaty, and also offer massive underarm vents that ditch steam and prevent sweat build up; something the Blackline misses with its three fixed, smaller mesh-covered side vents. This is £50 less cash though.

Nukeproof’s jacket won’t be the best for riders who run extremely hot and sweaty then, but it’s still a very protective, close-fitting and great-looking bit of kit.