Leatt DBX 5.0 All Mountain jacket review

Leatt DBX 5.0 All Mountain jacket is a jacket with one purpose in mind; to keep you protected from the most severe of weather conditions.

This isn’t a typical lightweight riding jacket, the HydraDri fabric is rated to 30,000mm for waterproofness beating all of the jackets we featured in recently on that front. A breathability rating of 23,000 MVTR is also particularly high.

With this level of protection you would expect the DBX 5.0 to be pretty cumbersome but the material has a high degree of stretch and a soft finish, making it one of the most comfortable winter jackets I have worn. Fit is a little generous to allow freedom of movement whilst wearing body armour but still manages to feel nicely fitted without being too cavernous when just wearing riding kit underneath. Sleeve length is spot on and there are extra silk cuffs at the wrists to eliminate any cold air from getting in. One of the neatest features of the DBX 5.0 is the magnetic hood adjustment. Hidden magnets in the hood hold it out of the way when not needed simply by pushing it back. Leatt also supply a magnet to attach to the top of your helmet, ensuring the hood stays put when worn over the top, a pretty neat touch.

Two enormous, diagonal zipped pockets dominate the front of the jacket and double up as air vents to help regulate temperature. Whilst this double purpose seems quite convenient, I was loathe to open them too much for fear of losing anything placed in the pockets – even though this is unlikely to happen. This is a jacket that needs those vents (and the two others at the flanks), as the heavier weight fabric means heat generation can be an issue when riding hard.

The DBX 5.0 is a properly robust jacket that shrugs off the heaviest of weather conditions with ease. Fit and comfort are up there with the very best but that heavier weight material means this might not be the ideal choice for those mild and wet days.