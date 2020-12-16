Gore Bike Wear Gore-Tex Paclite jacket review

At just over 240g the Gore Bike Wear Gore-Tex Paclite jacket way lighter than a lot of other jackets we’ve tested lately and with so little bulk, it’s going to take up far less space in an crowded pack. At the same time, it’s also pretty tenacious, so you can easily wear this jacket for a full day of wet riding and still be dry and comfortable.

The jacket doesn’t have a hood but you do get a full-length, waterproof zip with an underflap to stop water ingress and a zip garage at the top to keep the sharp end away from your neck. The jacket features adjustable cuffs and an adjustable hem and the cut is not too roadie – meaning it’s not too high at the front but comes down far enough at the back, so that when you’re leaning forward rear wheel splatter is not going to sneak between the jacket and your trouser. It all folds up into the rear zipped back stow pocket for storage and there’s a small breast pocket for keys or a phone.

Initially I thought the lack of pits vents or mesh pockets that you can leave open, was going to cause a lot of heat build-up but this jacket breath so well that I didn’t really miss them. It has a good DWR coating on the surface to help beading and I really like the cut back styling and the long sleeves – I have particularly long arms so the large size fits me perfectly.

It is not a cheap jacket but like most Gore Wear products, performance and quality are excellent. If you want a jacket that you can carry with you and just pull out during a downpour or when you stop for break, the Gore Bike Wear Gore-Tex Paclite jacket fits the bill perfectly.