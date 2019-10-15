Ergon Be2 Enduro hydration pack review

The BE2 Enduro is unusual in that it comes in two sizes, large and small, and within each size there is a large range of adjustment allowing you get the pack to sit exactly where you want it to.

The BE2 also features a foam back pad, which acts as a protector. A certified back protector is available to slot in instead if required.

Externally there are straps to carry a full-face helmet and pads if required.

The most distinctive part of this pack is the slot that sits half way down the pack, this is designed to allow the pack to hinge in the middle conforming perfectly to your spine. It also splits the luggage compartment in half with a pocket for tools, pump and tube at the top (as well as a separate unpadded valuables pocket) and a pocket for a 1.5 litre bladder at the bottom, allowing the weight to be carried low for extra stability. A great idea in theory but I found that my pump was too long to fit in the top pocket so I’ve had to stuff it in with the foam back pad instead, not ideal.

Designed for enduro racing, the BE2 is unsurprisingly very secure in use. The slightly rubberized shoulder straps and broad hip strap keep it locked in place while the raised back pads do their best to add a little airflow. It’s not without its niggles though. The hinged design cuts space for a useful bladder and limits stowage space in the top pocket. The hose routing for the bladder runs outside the pack and is a touch inelegant and the lockable bite valve is too stiff to use one-handed as you ride. And the metal zips jingle.