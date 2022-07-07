Lazer Jackal MIPS helmet review

Lazer helmets always look a little conservative compared to the best MTB helmets on the market, but the Jackal MIPS breaks that mould and looks properly aggressive. In fact, we had to keep checking to see if it really had the Lazer logo on the side.

The jackal uses an in-moulded construction with basic EPS closed cell foam, and a polycarbonate multi-piece micro shell. The rear doesn’t quite come down as far compared to the Bell and Troy Lee, but it’s a beefy and robust helmet, although that does make it one of the heaviest.

Inside is a MIPS liner, allowing the helmet to rotate slightly during an impact and offset some of those rotational forces. There’s less padding than the Troy Lee Designs A3, but it’s comfortable and really snug even without the straps tightened. You can fine-tune the fit further using the Advanced Turnfit Fit System. It has an accurate dial and the device also slides up and down, so you can really get it low over the occipital bone.

The Fidlock SNAP magnetic buckle seems to be the go-to system on open face helmets and although the one here is branded Lazer, it’s just as secure, quick to open and doesn’t nip the skin on your chin. The only hiccup is the side buckles are a lot less stable and did migrate when riding.

Air flow is good on this helmet, and it feels comfortable and secure. The visor lifts right back out of the way, so you can stash your eyewear and it even has a strap gutter with a small gripper to stop it sliding down.

Verdict It has good aesthetics, but for a helmet with a standard moulded construction and pretty run of the mill features, it’s overpriced and heavy and we’ve rated it accordingly.