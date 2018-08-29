Bell Sixer MIPS helmet

"The most comfortable MTB helmet I have ever worn". Reader review by Sebastian.

The Bell Sixer enduro helmet offers goggle compatibility, adjustable visor height, an integrated camera mount, 26 vents and four brow ports.

Reader review by Sebastian | Trail/XC/Enduro



What sort of riding does this helmet work best in? XC racing, trail riding, enduro, downhill etc.

I wouldn’t want to ride this XC (in fact I did and it was really very warm indeed) however as a trail and everywhere else helmet it’s perfect.

How is the padding? Is it adjustable? Does it come with spare pads?

The padding is not adjustable and it does not come with spares.

How well does the venting perform?

The venting performs better that say a Troy Lee A1 but not as good as say a Specialised Prevail. However it is the first MIPS helmet where the liner doesn’t get in the way of the ventilation.

Aesthetics. Does the helmet look good or goofy?

I think it looks awesome, that’s why I bought it. My wife says I look goofy in any helmet. My daughter thinks it looks pretty cool and says she wants one too.

How comfortable and secure is the retention device?

It is the most comfortable MTB helmet I have ever worn. Just perfect. Loads of adjustment, and detailed adjustment too.

Tell us about the features. Is the peak a suitable length? Is it adjustable or fixed? Does the helmet accept goggle straps? Is it a MIPS helmet or offer similar rotational protection?

The peak is the first on a half shell that allows you to store your goggles for that full on Desert Storm look. The MIPS is really well implemented, with four little yellow rubber tags connecting the MIPS liner to the helmet body. However I caught a branch with the lip of the peak at the weekend and this snapped one of these tags. On one level this is the MIPS doing its job, on the other hand…

How is the sizing of the helmet – ie round heads, square heads, tall heads etc.

I don’t have a round or square head, but I’d say the sizing is true to the size guide and the design of the retention device will accommodate most people.

Durability. How well has the helmet stood up to use?

See my earlier note about the MIPS tags. One thing that was disappointing was that it did not come with a helmet bag which is a bit tight considering the not inconsiderable price.

Verdict If I were replacing it I would replace it with another sixer. It's not cheap, but it suits my riding perfectly. Rating: 8/10.