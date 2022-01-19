On-One’s Hello Dave is the ‘Sick Bikes’ hardtail that never was

Mick Kirkman

Remember the saga of Sick Bicycle Co and its stillborn Grim Reaper hardtail? Well, the spirit of that punk rock, anti-establishment attitude lives on in the On-One Hello Dave.

Product Overview

On One Hello Dave SRAM GX

Pros:

  • Smooth, supple and with plenty of do-it-all versatility. Hello Dave contradicts its radical geometry.

Cons:

  • The long chainstays detract from the bike’s intended speciality of excelling on the steepest, most technical downhills.

Product:

On-One’s Hello Dave is the ‘Sick Bikes’ hardtail that never was

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£1,699.00
TAGS:

On-One’s Hello Dave is a radical hardtail with a wild backstory. With a 62º head angle and stretched 1295mm wheelbase on the size L, it puts the 29in front wheel in the land of DH bikes rather than the more conventional best hardtails on the market. And, if that’s where you choose to ride it, the steel monster truck is easily capable of handling it.

On One Hello Dave

The steel tubes and welded construction may be as traditional as morris dancing, but the rebellious, volatile, polarising backstory to this radical frame is utterly of the moment

Need to know:

  • Slacked-out aggro hardtail from UK online value kings Planet X/On-One
  • Three frame sizes in triple butted steel, all with long 458mm chainstays and equally long wheelbases
  • RockShox Pike fork has 150mm travel and Select-level Charger damper.
  • Top quality kit includes SRAM GX Eagle 1×12-speed drivetrain, G2 brakes and grippy Schwalbe Addix tyres.
On One Hello Dave

Hello Dave was the catchphrase of Papa Lazarou, Royston Vasey’s evil, blackfaced ring master in the surreal comedy ‘The League of Gentleman’. Why the connection? Well, scenes from The League of Gentleman were filmed in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, proving ground for many of On-One’s creations.

Sold in the UK by Planet X – an online retailer with a reputation for unbelievable value – the Hello Dave is supplied as a complete build with a 150mm-travel RockShox Pike fork and SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain for less than £1,700. There’s also a frame only option for £599.99.

The Grim Reaper – Sick Bicycle Co’s hardtail that never was – has been resurrected in the On-One Hello Dave

A history of sickness

The triple-butted 4130 steel frame has a ‘designed in Yorkshire’ sticker, but was actually first built for another UK brand launched in a blaze of crowdfunding hype and far-out frame designs. Called Sick Bicycle Co., this outfit made plenty of noise about its progressive hardtail ideas and ‘stick-it-to-the-man’ attitude and appealed to a certain demographic before shirking on its promises and becoming terminally ill in 2019.

On One Hello Dave

A different badge graces the tapered head tube than originally intended, but the bike hasn’t lost any of its radical peculiarities

Sick’s demise wasn’t due to an unwilling customer base, more a failure to deliver its orders. The backlog and social media backlash this led to got so heated there were threats of violence as irate customers lost patience and wished to make the firm’s founders very sick indeed. And with many riders in the lurch and out of pocket, plenty of frames ended up unpaid for and sitting dormant with the frame-builder in Peru. I’m not making this up! Cue On-One and the League of Gentlemen-referencing ‘Hello Dave’ name entering the tale.

On One Hello Dave

Slender stays and Breezer-style dropouts ensure steel aficionados will be stroking their beards in approval

So On-One bought that first frame batch cheap and continued the relationship (albeit with a few tweaks like no modular dropouts) to keep prices keen. And, considering Sick charged hundreds more with plenty of willing customers, On-One’s price is even more appealing. It makes for a cool backstory too, but what exactly did Sick dream up in the first place and does it work?

Radical frame and geometry

Hello Dave is essentially a super-strong aggro 29er hardtail that’s pretty extreme in terms of geometry. Designed to be hammered, it’s geared towards the steepest and roughest downhills, rather than making too many concessions to all day rides or climbing. This is reflected not only in the slack head angle mentioned earlier, but in a stabilising chainstay that’s much longer compared to other hardtails. At 458mm, the whopping back end here would be a more common vital statistic on a long travel e-bike.

On One Hello Dave

Long chainstays give copious tyre clearance

Another interesting metric is the 50mm BB drop, which equates to a 326mm BB height. That is pretty tall for a 29er hardtail but strangely it doesn’t feel too high, probably because the wheelbase is so long. It does give the bike a different ride character to bikes like Stif’s Squatch and the Whyte 629, where the BB heights are further below the axles. One area of common ground with most new school frames though is the steeper 77º seat tube angle, for a better seated climbing position.

On One Hello Dave

Butted frame has a nice muted feel through the feet and hands

Even with strong, thicker gauge tubing and an emphasis on durability, weight here is (unlike rear stays) thankfully not at e-bike levels. At 14.5kg in size L it is equivalent to plenty of full suspension trail bikes, but good luck finding a full-suspension bike for the same price at a similar weight.

Quality build kit

To help keep the weight low, On-One uses high-quality SRAM kit like the 150mm RockShox Pike Select fork. The same brand’s lightweight 12-speed Eagle drivetrain uses an alloy chainset with the oversized DUB axle for stiffness and an X-Sync II chainring to keep the chain secure. With a 12-speed GX shifter and derailleur the shifting is smooth, solid and secure, even if a few quid is saved (and grams added) with the cheaper 11-50t cassette and SX chain. Sram’s Guide G2 brakes are top quality at this price too, plus there’s a genuine hydraulic 175mm RockShox Reverb dropper post with the smooth-to-push posh handlebar remote.

On One Hello Dave

Aesthetically-pleasing construction is a vital part of the recipe for bikes like the Hello Dave

And it’s not just the frame that’s been updated. The first generation Hello Dave used cheap and cheerful Alex rims and plasticky wire bead Panaracer tyres. The bike now gets wide WTB i30 rims and folding Schwalbe Hans Dampf EVO tyres with grippy Addix Soft rubber that are leagues ahead of the original wheelset in terms of performance and quality. If I’m being picky though, I’d still prefer the pointier Magic Mary tread up front.

On One Hello Dave

Despite the huge wheelbase it’s no dog in the turns

How it rides

With so much talk of radical geometry, I half expected Hello Dave to be some kind of crazy niche-specific, DH-only one trick pony. In reality though, it rides like a normal bike. In fact it’s almost head scratching just how intuitive and familiar it handles my local trails, especially after double checking that the brand’s angles were as extreme as advertised (they are).

On One Hello Dave

Not just a curious plaything, the On-One Hello Dave shows surprising versatility

So, even with the front wheel kicked out well in front of the frame, steering is neutral, with little of the floppiness or lethargy you might reasonably expect. There’s a great riding position for pedalling and accelerating, in or out of the saddle, and (while I suspect it’s not even optimised for it) climbing is very nippy under power with the seat angle placing glutes and quads correctly to apply maximum muscular force through the chainset.

On One Hello Dave

Dave’s bombproof remit doesn’t extend to an overly stiff or solid lump that pummels your feet over rough ground either. The steel frame is noticeably well damped, supple and smooth across smaller bumps and chop. And, in keeping with the theme of my expectations being confounded; the longer chainstays I anticipated putting excessive weight on the front tyre isn’t really a thing, except on the steepest downhills with sizeable steps or drops. Most of the time, Dave comes over as a bit of a relaxed smoothie; stable and easy to control and capable of slinking calmly down anything.

One area where you do sense the length of the chainstays is when trying to slice through tighter turns – it’s hard work, and this may well be more of a limiting factor on the smallest size too, where my guess is the weight distribution might be a bit off with a proportionally shorter front end.

Verdict

So while the rangy On-One Hello Dave is born from an anarchic, turn-it-up-to-11 attitude, that stops you going out the front door on the steepest trails, it’s also way more versatile than advertised. It’s a well finished frame and combined with the high quality spec it’s a half decent, albeit heavy-duty mile muncher that’s equally up for a bit of thrashing in the woods or some old-school bridleway rides. Best of all, it will keep you safe and composed at high speeds in harsh terrain for a fantastic price.

Details

Frame:On One 4130 triple-butted steel
Fork:RockShox Pike Select 150mm travel 42mm offset
Wheels:Formula Boost 110/148mm hubs, WTB i30 rims, Schwalbe Hans Dampf EVO Addix Soft 29 x 2.35in tyres
Drivetrain:SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed chainset, r-mech and shifter, SRAM PG-1230 11-50t cassette
Brakes:SRAM Guide G2, 180/180mm
Components:Selcof On One Enduro 6 780mm bar, On One 40mm stem, RockShox Reverb Stealth 175mm post, San Marco Monza saddle
Sizes:M, L, XL
Weight:14.5kg (32.0lb)
Size tested:Large
Rider height:5ft 9in
Head angle:62.1º
Seat angle:77º
Effective seat angle:77.2º
BB height:326mm
Chainstay:458mm
Front centre:837mm
Wheelbase:1,295mm
Down tube:752mm
Seat tube:430mm
Top tube:625mm
Reach:480mm