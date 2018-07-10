Norco Fluid 2 HT (2018) review

It was only last year that Norco’s Fluid 7.2 HT+ blew the competition away with lavish spec and unbeatable ride. This year, we welcome the Norco Fluid 2 HT.

>>> Hardtail of the Year 2018: best mountain bike under £500, £750 and £1000

Which is essentially the same bike with a new name and paint job. One year is a long time in mountain bike development, and with three other wide tyred alternatives on test, the Norco struggled to hold on to that top spot.

Its smooth welded frame gives ample stand over clearance allowing you to move around above the bike with ease, and its bang up to date in the aesthetics department too. The build kit is also on point, with 1x drivetrain, dropper post, short stem and wide handlebar, all of which help making for a super playful and enjoyable ride.

The riding position is commanding too, even if the geometry isn’t as progressive as the Vitus Sentier VR+ or Sonder Transmitter, and although the bottom bracket felt a little on the high side, we quickly adapted to this by raising the handlebars to match.

Fatter tyres gave the Norco a distinct edge this time last year, so it’s somewhat ironic that the rounded profile and lack of edge knobs on the WTB Ranger tyres held it back this time round. With a lack of useful side knobs, you need bermed corners to keep keep you upright. Head-to-head with the Rocket Rons found on the Trek Roscoe, they were no match due to the softer rubber and taller knobs found on the Schwalbes.

It fair to says that the bar has been raised yet again this year, and the Norco’s new paint job isn’t enough to stop it sliding backwards in the overall standings.