TSG Slim glove review

Paul Burwell

Swiss brand TSG offers a comprehensive range of gloves along with helmets, armour and clothing. It's the Slim glove that we've tested here and as the name suggests it's a no-frills, clean design that TSG says is aimed at the mountain biking purists.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Score 6

TSG Slim Glove

Pros:

  • Well ventilated. Lightest glove in our group test. Large sweat wipe

Cons:

  • Fabric wears very quickly. Exposed cuff. Slight fabric bunching

Product:

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£29.99

As you can see from the weight, the TSG (Technical Safety Gear) Slim is one of the lightest full-finger trail gloves on test. Everything is cut to the bone – it’s a simple pull-on with a short elasticated cuff and reinforced tag to help ease it on.

The back is a highly ventilated, four-way stretch Lycra, with a stretch elastane between the fingers to aid the fit. It has a soft, one-piece synthetic leather palm, with perforations down the fingers – both the finger and thumb are also touchscreen compatible, and the latter also gets a large terry towelling sweat wipe.

TSG Slim glove

The TSG Slim glove is a stripped down design with a one-piece palm

The Slim is easy to pull on, but it sits quite low and exposed at the cuff, and the seam is also a bit rough and ready, so doesn’t feel particularly comfortable when bending the wrist. We also experienced a tiny bit of bunching in the palm and fingers, but our real worry is the amount of palm wear after just one ride, and there were also a few nicks on the Lycra back.

TSG Slim glove

The large sweat wipe on the back of the thumb is a useful feature

 

Verdict

With its ultra-lightweight construction and large sweat wipe, the TSG Slim is the glove you’d pick on a hot day, as it really does feel like a second skin. However, if you’re heavy-handed, don’t expect this glove to last.

Details

Weight:34g (pair)
Sizes:XXS-XL
Contact:ridetsg.com