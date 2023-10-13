TSG Slim glove review

Swiss brand TSG offers a comprehensive range of gloves along with helmets, armour and clothing. It's the Slim glove that we've tested here and as the name suggests it's a no-frills, clean design that TSG says is aimed at the mountain biking purists.

As you can see from the weight, the TSG (Technical Safety Gear) Slim is one of the lightest full-finger trail gloves on test. Everything is cut to the bone – it’s a simple pull-on with a short elasticated cuff and reinforced tag to help ease it on.

The back is a highly ventilated, four-way stretch Lycra, with a stretch elastane between the fingers to aid the fit. It has a soft, one-piece synthetic leather palm, with perforations down the fingers – both the finger and thumb are also touchscreen compatible, and the latter also gets a large terry towelling sweat wipe.

The Slim is easy to pull on, but it sits quite low and exposed at the cuff, and the seam is also a bit rough and ready, so doesn’t feel particularly comfortable when bending the wrist. We also experienced a tiny bit of bunching in the palm and fingers, but our real worry is the amount of palm wear after just one ride, and there were also a few nicks on the Lycra back.

Verdict With its ultra-lightweight construction and large sweat wipe, the TSG Slim is the glove you’d pick on a hot day, as it really does feel like a second skin. However, if you’re heavy-handed, don’t expect this glove to last.